Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Oct. 10 -- N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
11 -- Presidential office sees possibility of localized provocation by N. Korea
Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
N.K. leader attends greenhouse farm opening ceremony on key party anniv.
12 -- N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces Washington for joint military exercises with Seoul
13 -- N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
14 -- N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
N. Korea says latest SRBM launch was 'countermeasure' to S. Korea's provocation
S. Korea slaps its first unilateral sanctions on N. Korea in 5 years over nuke, missile threats
S. Korea to conduct annual Hoguk defense exercise next week amid N.K. threats
(END)
