KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 21,050 UP 350
POSCO CHEMICAL 160,000 UP 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,660 UP 70
TaekwangInd 720,000 UP 10,000
LG Corp. 76,900 UP 300
CJ 71,200 UP 2,700
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 UP 4,500
Kogas 34,200 UP 1,750
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,850 UP 1,100
Hanwha 24,000 UP 750
DB HiTek 40,900 UP 1,800
DWEC 4,155 UP 155
Doosan Enerbility 13,100 UP 500
Doosanfc 25,300 UP 850
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,600 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 404,500 UP 16,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,200 UP 2,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,145 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 115,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 30,750 UP 700
LG Display 13,450 DN 50
LG H&H 575,000 UP 12,000
LGCHEM 573,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 50,200 UP 1,300
SK 206,000 UP 6,500
Hanon Systems 7,370 UP 160
ShinhanGroup 35,700 UP 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,800 UP 2,400
Kangwonland 23,700 UP 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,900 UP 650
NAVER 165,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 51,400 UP 4,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,200 UP 700
NCsoft 335,500 UP 13,000
LGELECTRONICS 80,700 UP 2,600
Celltrion 174,000 UP 9,000
TKG Huchems 20,300 UP 400
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,300 UP 1,750
COSMAX 44,700 UP 2,150
KIWOOM 76,800 UP 3,400
