KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,000 UP 300
DSME 18,150 UP 450
HDSINFRA 4,630 UP 145
Daewoong 19,800 UP 1,600
AmoreG 25,000 UP 1,250
HyundaiMtr 167,000 UP 2,500
IS DONGSEO 30,100 UP 800
SKC 99,200 UP 6,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,190 UP 60
S-Oil 85,300 UP 3,300
LG Innotek 287,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 160,500 UP 5,000
HMM 18,650 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 57,200 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 136,500 UP 7,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,950 UP 1,550
MS IND 16,500 UP 1,200
OCI 94,100 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 48,200 UP 1,550
KorZinc 613,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,150 UP 100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 56,700 UP 4,100
Mobis 195,000 DN 500
KSOE 75,400 UP 1,400
HyundaiMipoDock 102,000 DN 500
KCC 245,500 UP 7,000
SKBP 54,500 UP 2,700
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 100
LX INT 42,750 UP 700
HyundaiEng&Const 37,850 UP 2,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,900 UP 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,150 UP 550
KIA CORP. 69,000 UP 700
SK hynix 95,500 UP 600
Youngpoong 635,000 0
KIH 50,600 UP 2,450
GS 45,950 UP 2,300
LIG Nex1 89,700 UP 5,300
Fila Holdings 31,150 UP 1,300
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 people, firms for violating UNSC sanctions on N. Korea
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS