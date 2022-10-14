KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 UP 8,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,450 UP 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,020 UP 125
AMOREPACIFIC 97,500 UP 2,600
FOOSUNG 12,200 UP 950
DongkukStlMill 11,350 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,465 UP 145
Hyundai M&F INS 31,150 UP 850
Daesang 21,000 UP 550
SKNetworks 3,905 UP 100
Boryung 9,660 UP 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,500 UP 550
Shinsegae 231,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 294,000 UP 10,000
SGBC 38,250 UP 2,450
Hyosung 73,400 UP 1,500
LOTTE 38,800 UP 1,400
GCH Corp 16,250 UP 1,100
LotteChilsung 138,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,390 UP 380
POSCO Holdings 246,000 UP 8,500
DB INSURANCE 56,800 UP 2,200
SLCORP 28,050 UP 150
Yuhan 55,000 DN 300
SamsungElec 56,300 UP 1,100
NHIS 8,970 UP 120
DongwonInd 237,500 UP 1,000
LS 60,600 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117000 UP1500
GC Corp 120,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 23,000 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 603,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 119,500 UP 4,500
GS Retail 24,000 UP 200
Ottogi 445,500 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 3,615 UP 190
HtlShilla 74,300 UP 800
Hanmi Science 30,650 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 119,000 UP 5,000
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 people, firms for violating UNSC sanctions on N. Korea
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS