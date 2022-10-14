KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanssem 39,700 UP 1,050
F&F 139,000 UP 4,000
S-1 56,500 UP 1,800
ZINUS 32,350 UP 1,800
Hanchem 171,000 UP 6,000
DWS 44,750 UP 1,750
KEPCO 17,100 DN 150
SamsungSecu 31,700 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 8,060 UP 280
SKTelecom 49,700 UP 1,150
HyundaiElev 23,350 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 20,000 UP 650
Handsome 25,700 UP 900
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,200 UP 2,000
Asiana Airlines 11,700 UP 100
COWAY 52,700 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,900 UP 1,500
IBK 10,150 UP 180
DONGSUH 20,000 UP 650
SamsungEng 24,700 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 3,500
PanOcean 4,585 UP 170
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,100 UP 300
KT 34,800 UP 900
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25500 UP600
LOTTE TOUR 10,050 UP 500
LG Uplus 10,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 UP 200
KT&G 87,300 UP 100
Meritz Insurance 29,600 UP 2,100
HITEJINRO 24,650 UP 650
DOOSAN 78,600 UP 2,700
CJ LOGISTICS 81,000 UP 3,500
DL 58,600 UP 2,100
Youngone Corp 43,700 UP 1,100
CSWIND 63,100 UP 1,400
GKL 15,250 UP 350
SK Innovation 157,000 UP 5,500
KOLON IND 43,750 UP 1,900
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 people, firms for violating UNSC sanctions on N. Korea
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS