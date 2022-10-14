HanmiPharm 237,000 UP 9,500

SD Biosensor 27,500 UP 2,350

Meritz Financial 22,300 UP 1,950

POONGSAN 26,700 UP 850

BNK Financial Group 6,320 UP 170

emart 84,900 UP 1,400

KBFinancialGroup 46,750 UP 2,050

Hansae 14,550 UP 400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 UP300

KOLMAR KOREA 33,700 UP 1,350

PIAM 32,800 UP 1,050

HANJINKAL 35,350 UP 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 806,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 29,800 UP 850

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,250 UP 250

Netmarble 45,500 UP 2,200

KRAFTON 182,000 UP 6,000

HD HYUNDAI 58,500 UP 1,100

CHONGKUNDANG 75,900 UP 2,900

ORION 98,100 UP 700

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,400 UP 2,350

DoubleUGames 46,700 UP 900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,650 UP 400

BGF Retail 173,500 UP 6,500

SKCHEM 82,700 UP 4,000

HDC-OP 10,550 UP 400

HYOSUNG TNC 292,500 UP 14,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 319,500 UP 7,500

HANILCMT 10,800 UP 550

SKBS 71,300 DN 900

WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 UP 500

KakaoBank 17,500 UP 950

HL MANDO 42,200 UP 1,150

HYBE 118,000 UP 8,500

SK ie technology 49,050 UP 1,000

LG Energy Solution 483,000 UP 6,000

DL E&C 36,100 UP 2,050

kakaopay 36,100 UP 1,700

K Car 12,450 UP 400

SKSQUARE 38,400 UP 300

