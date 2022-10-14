KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HanmiPharm 237,000 UP 9,500
SD Biosensor 27,500 UP 2,350
Meritz Financial 22,300 UP 1,950
POONGSAN 26,700 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 6,320 UP 170
emart 84,900 UP 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 46,750 UP 2,050
Hansae 14,550 UP 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 33,700 UP 1,350
PIAM 32,800 UP 1,050
HANJINKAL 35,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 806,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,800 UP 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,250 UP 250
Netmarble 45,500 UP 2,200
KRAFTON 182,000 UP 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 UP 1,100
CHONGKUNDANG 75,900 UP 2,900
ORION 98,100 UP 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,400 UP 2,350
DoubleUGames 46,700 UP 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,650 UP 400
BGF Retail 173,500 UP 6,500
SKCHEM 82,700 UP 4,000
HDC-OP 10,550 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 292,500 UP 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 319,500 UP 7,500
HANILCMT 10,800 UP 550
SKBS 71,300 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 UP 500
KakaoBank 17,500 UP 950
HL MANDO 42,200 UP 1,150
HYBE 118,000 UP 8,500
SK ie technology 49,050 UP 1,000
LG Energy Solution 483,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 36,100 UP 2,050
kakaopay 36,100 UP 1,700
K Car 12,450 UP 400
SKSQUARE 38,400 UP 300
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
Hanwha Aerospace selected as preferred bidder for S. Korea's space rocket project
-
-
-
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 people, firms for violating UNSC sanctions on N. Korea
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS