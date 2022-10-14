S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 14, 2022
All News 16:43 October 14, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.544 3.543 +0.1
2-year TB 4.208 4.197 +1.1
3-year TB 4.207 4.203 +0.4
10-year TB 4.181 4.239 -5.8
2-year MSB 4.193 4.201 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 5.320 5.310 +1.0
91-day CD 3.660 3.660 0.0
(END)
