N. Korea lobs coastal artillery shells into Yellow, East Seas: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired additional artillery shells into the East and Yellow Seas on Friday, the South Korean military said, following its firing of a short-range ballistic missile and artillery rounds earlier in the day.
The North fired some 80 artillery shells into the East Sea from Jangjon in Kangwon Province, starting at 5 p.m., while the sound of artillery fire was heard around 200 times in areas spanning Haeju Bay and Jangsagot in the Yellow Sea, starting from 5:20 p.m., according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The shells fell into eastern and western buffer zones north of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, which were delineated under a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement.
The South Korean military sent warning messages, through which it pointed out the North's violation of the agreement and called on the North to stop provocations, the JCS said.
