Former ambassador to Egypt appointed new envoy to Britain
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Yeo-cheol, former ambassador to Egypt, was appointed South Korea's new top envoy to Britain, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Yoon started his diplomatic career in 1985, and has worked in various sectors in the Foreign Ministry and its overseas missions, including in the United States and the Republic of Cote D'Ivoire.
He served as chief of protocol at the United Nations in 2012, assisting then Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, and served the same role at the South Korean presidential office in 2016. Yoon was named the ambassador to Egypt in 2018.
Yoo Jeh-seung, former deputy minister of the Ministry of National Defense, will take the top diplomatic post at the country's mission to the United Arab Emirates.
Yeo Seung-bae, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was picked as the new ambassador to Malaysia, while Keum Chang-rok, former consul-general at the Korean consulate general in Frankfurt, will serve as South Korea's new head diplomat in Switzerland.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
SM Entertainment to terminate production contract with Lee Soo-man
-
Yoon says N. Korea's artillery firing violates inter-Korean agreement