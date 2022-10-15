Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea continues provocations for 2nd straight day; Sept. 19 agreement in danger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea continues provocations overnight; Sept. 19 agreement at crossroads (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea fires 560 artillery shots; Yoon says N. Korea violated Sept. 19 agreement (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea conducts reckless military actions in border area in violation of Sept. 19 agreement (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea shows hostility 4 times a day, breaks Sept. 19 agreement (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea conducts military actions for 277 minutes overnight; Yoon says N. Korea violated Sept. 19 agreement (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Crisis escalates on Korean Peninsula (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea continues indiscriminate provocations; Sept. 19 agreement under fire (Hankook Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires 560 artillery shots into East and Yellow seas (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- IPOs, corporate bonds frozen; companies facing lack of capital (Korea Economic Daily)

