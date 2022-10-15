Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea continues provocations for 2nd straight day; Sept. 19 agreement in danger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea continues provocations overnight; Sept. 19 agreement at crossroads (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea fires 560 artillery shots; Yoon says N. Korea violated Sept. 19 agreement (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea conducts reckless military actions in border area in violation of Sept. 19 agreement (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea shows hostility 4 times a day, breaks Sept. 19 agreement (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea conducts military actions for 277 minutes overnight; Yoon says N. Korea violated Sept. 19 agreement (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Crisis escalates on Korean Peninsula (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea continues indiscriminate provocations; Sept. 19 agreement under fire (Hankook Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires 560 artillery shots into East and Yellow seas (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- IPOs, corporate bonds frozen; companies facing lack of capital (Korea Economic Daily)
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
(LEAD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
SM Entertainment to terminate production contract with Lee Soo-man
Yoon says N. Korea's artillery firing violates inter-Korean agreement
(LEAD) N. Korea lobs coastal artillery shells into Yellow, East Seas: S. Korean military
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military