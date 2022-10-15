Argentina promises to support S. Korean businesses in raw material development
BUENOS AIRES, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Argentina has promised to provide full support to South Korean companies seeking to expand their raw material development as Seoul wants deeper ties in the economy and trade, officials said Friday.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo arrived in Argentina on Thursday for an official visit, as Seoul seeks to deepen economic cooperation with the resource-rich Latin American nation.
Han's visit came as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
Han held talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and discussed measures to improve cooperation in various fields, including economic security, according to Han's office.
Argentina boasts the world's third-largest lithium resources and is the world's fourth-biggest producer of lithium. South Korea imported about 40 percent of its corn and some 33 percent of its soybean oil from Argentina last year.
POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, plans to spend US$830 million in Argentina to produce 25,000 tons of lithium annually and expand the annual production to 100,000 tons by 2028.
During talks with Fernandez, Han asked him to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.
A group of senior business executives, including POSCO President Jeong Tak and Hyundai Motor Vice President Kim Dong-wook, have been accompanying Han on his trip in order to drum up support for Busan's bid for the expo.
Argentina is the final leg of Han's three-nation trip that has already taken him to Chile and Uruguay.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
SM Entertainment to terminate production contract with Lee Soo-man
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
Yoon says N. Korea's artillery firing violates inter-Korean agreement
-
(LEAD) N. Korea lobs coastal artillery shells into Yellow, East Seas: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military