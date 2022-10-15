(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid

There also was a controversy surrounding the costs for hosting the free concert after it was reported Big Hit Music and its parent company Hybe would likely have to seek a way to solely fund about 7 billion won (US$4.8 million) needed to host the concert without any monetary support from the Busan city government or the 2030 World Expo hosting committee. Fans claimed the local government was exploiting the group by aiming to make huge profits without spending any money on the show.