Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 16, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/16 Cloudy 30
Incheon 20/16 Cloudy 30
Suwon 21/15 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 23/15 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 23/14 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 20/13 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 23/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/13 Sunny 20
Busan 25/16 Cloudy 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
Most Saved
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
USS Ronald Reagan may have precipitated N. Korean 'tantrum': Seventh Fleet Commander
-
BTS to hold free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center