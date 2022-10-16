MLB veteran Puig embraces KBO postseason spotlight
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- As a veteran of 58 major league postseason games, Kiwoom Heroes slugger Yasiel Puig is no stranger to meaningful games in October.
As he was preparing for his first postseason game in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Sunday, the Cuban outfielder said he would not change his approach or mindset just because he's playing in a different country now.
"I've played in postseasons in the big leagues, and what's the difference between this one and MLB?" Puig told reporters at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, before the Heroes hosted the KT Wiz to open the best-of-five first round.
"I've been practicing with the machine and the coaches to be the best I can in the game today," said Puig, who has taken part in optional practices this week. "This is my first game (in the KBO postseason), and I am excited to play in the game today."
Puig batted .280/.351/.429 with five homers and 23 RBIs in his big league postseason career, with all 58 games as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also played in back-to-back World Series in 2017 and 2018.
After a so-so start to his first season in the KBO, Puig caught fire after the All-Star break, posting an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .962. It was the second-highest mark in the league behind only his teammate, Lee Jung-hoo, who has a 1.031 OPS. Puig also ranked second in the KBO with 12 home runs in the second half.
Puig went 0-for-5 with a strikeout against KT's Game 1 starter, Um Sang-back, and he said he would try to flip the script Sunday.
"I can't say 100 percent I am going to have a good game today. I didn't have any hit against this pitcher in the season," Puig said. "Maybe today will be the day during the postseason. I am going to do the best I can to make good contact and see what happens. Hopefully, something good is going to come today. If not today, there is going to be another game tomorrow."
The Heroes won the season series over the Wiz 8-7-1, and Puig said the Heroes may be in for a long series against the defending champions.
"They were the championship team last year, and we need to have some respect for their players," Puig said. "I feel that if we don't do the small things, we're going to lose 3-0 against this team."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
BTS to hold free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid