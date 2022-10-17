(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 17)

The minutes from a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September suggest policymakers are determined to tame inflation even at the cost of economic growth. The market expects a fourth hike in 75 basis points in November, followed by another hike of 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in January. The International Finance Center in Seoul predicts the Fed funds rate would peak at 4.50-4.75 percent in February and start easing in December with a cut by 25 basis points. Last week, the Bank of Korea delivered a second hike of 50 basis points in its unprecedented fifth uninterrupted raise to eventually lift the key rate to 3.5 percent.