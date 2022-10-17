S. Korea eyes 1.5 tln-won investment by revamping regulations
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to overhaul a set of business regulations as part of efforts to bolster investment, the finance ministry said Monday, amid growing fears over an economic slump.
The decision was made during a meeting of economy-related ministries presided over by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
South Korea plans to overhaul 24 business-linked regulations, which is expected to help the country raise investment worth 1.5 trillion won (US$1.03 billion), the ministry said.
During the previous meetings held in July and September, the government vowed to revamp a total of 86 regulations.
"The third batch of goals focuses on solving on-site hurdles in areas such as export-import logistics and safety management," Choo said at the meeting.
The tasks include setting clear instructions on the installation of explosion-prevention measures at semiconductor production facilities amid the criticism that the existing rules are vague and cause businesses to make unnecessary expenditures.
