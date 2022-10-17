Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea eyes 1.5 tln-won investment by revamping regulations

All News 09:27 October 17, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to overhaul a set of business regulations as part of efforts to bolster investment, the finance ministry said Monday, amid growing fears over an economic slump.

The decision was made during a meeting of economy-related ministries presided over by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

South Korea plans to overhaul 24 business-linked regulations, which is expected to help the country raise investment worth 1.5 trillion won (US$1.03 billion), the ministry said.

During the previous meetings held in July and September, the government vowed to revamp a total of 86 regulations.

"The third batch of goals focuses on solving on-site hurdles in areas such as export-import logistics and safety management," Choo said at the meeting.

The tasks include setting clear instructions on the installation of explosion-prevention measures at semiconductor production facilities amid the criticism that the existing rules are vague and cause businesses to make unnecessary expenditures.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks during a meeting held in Seoul on Oct. 17, 2022, in this photo released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

