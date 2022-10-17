Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 17, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/07 Cloudy 0

Incheon 13/09 Cloudy 0

Suwon 14/08 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 14/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/10 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/08 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 18/14 Sunny 70

Jeonju 16/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/13 Sunny 10

Jeju 18/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/15 Sunny 0

Busan 21/17 Sunny 0

(END)

