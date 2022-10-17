CJ Group's Lee Mie-kyung receives Pillar Award at U.S. Academy Museum gala
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Korean entertainment giant CJ Group executive Lee Mie-kyung has received the Pillar Award from the U.S. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for her contribution to the cinema industry, CJ ENM said Monday.
Lee, widely known as Miky Lee, was honored at the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala held Saturday (local time) in Los Angeles, according to CJ Group's media and entertainment arm.
Lee is behind K-pop's global success and "Parasite" (2019), the first foreign language film in history to win the Oscar for best picture. She also served as a production manager of other films released this year, including director Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" and director Hirokazu Koreeda's "Broker."
Korean directors, including Park and Yoon Jong-bin, as well as actors Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Byung-hun, Jung Woo-sung and Ha Jung-woo participated in the gala event.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Kakao on track to fully restore services after fire
-
Yoon orders quick resumption of disrupted Kakao, Naver services
-
K-pop concert in L.A. disrupted by lineup changes