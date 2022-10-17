Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nano Chem Tech to raise 10 bln won via stock sale

All News 11:02 October 17, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Nano Chem Tech Inc.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won(US$7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 9.33 million common shares at a price of 1,071 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
