The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 October 17, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.17 3.16
2-M 3.31 3.28
3-M 3.53 3.45
6-M 3.94 3.91
12-M 4.45 4.41
(END)
