Bakery giant SPC apologizes over factory worker's death
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's food and beverage giant SPC Group issued an official apology Monday over a young worker killed in an accident at one of the group's bread making factories over the weekend.
The 23-year-old employee at the factory affiliated with the group in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, died Saturday after her upper body was caught in a sauce mixer, according to police.
"I would like to express my deepest condolences and apologies to the bereaved family of the deceased who died in an unexpected accident at her workplace," the group said in an apology letter signed by SPC Chairman Heo Young-in.
"We are deeply saddened by the fact that a noble life was lost at our production site. We feel greatly regrettable to have caused such pain to so many," it added.
The group, which runs the Paris Baguette bakery chain, also vowed to closely cooperate with a police investigation into the employee's death while promising to enhance the workplace environment and infrastructure to prevent similar incidents from recurring.
Heo visited the funeral hall of the victim late Sunday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed his regrets for the victim a day after the accident occurred while ordering investigative authorities thoroughly look into the case to see if there were any "structural problems" that caused the accident.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor ordered the bakery group to suspend operations at the factory where the accident occurred.
Authorities are looking into the case to determine whether the company violated any workplace safety regulations, including the Serious Accidents Punishment Act that imposes heavy criminal and administrative liability on companies that fail to prevent serious man-made accidents.
