Seoul shares trim losses late Mon. morning on dip-buying
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's key stock index erased most of its earlier loss late Monday morning as investors went on the hunt for undervalued stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slipped 2.35 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,210.2 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened steeply lower, taking a cue from the recent plunge on Wall Street that spooked local investors.
On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.08 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.34 percent amid woes over higher inflation. The S&P 500 retreated 2.37 percent.
A hike in U.S. consumer prices and inflation expectations for September fanned worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take another big step rate hike going forward.
The KOSPI trimmed earlier losses as investors scooped oversold stocks.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics and internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and chip giant SK hynix lost 0.94 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor traded unchanged, and major chemical firm LG Chem went up 0.35 percent. Battery maker LG Energy Solutions gained 0.62 percent.
Kakao, the operator of the country's most popular mobile messenger app KakaoTalk, traded 5.74 percent down after slumping nearly 10 percent due to its service disruption over the weekend that stemmed from a fire at its data center.
The Korean won was exchanging hands at 1,436.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.7 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Kakao on track to fully restore services after fire
-
Yoon orders quick resumption of disrupted Kakao, Naver services
-
K-pop concert in L.A. disrupted by lineup changes