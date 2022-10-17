Fantasy romance remake 'Ditto' stars rising young talents
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The 2022 remake of the fantasy drama "Ditto" (2000) will tell a time-traveling romance set in the 1990s and 2020s through two young stars, its director said Monday.
Seo Eun-young's latest film, following "Go Back" (2021), is adapted from the 2000 original starring Yoo Ji-tae and Kim Ha-neul, who connect with each other despite living in different years -- 1979 and 2000 -- through an old radio.
Seo said on Monday "Ditto," starring Yeo Jin-goo and Cho Yi-hyun, has good chemistry between the millennial stars and highlights their own issues in their different time periods.
"It is a story of love and friendship between a man living in 1999 and a woman living in 2022 through walkie-talkies," Seo said in a press conference in Seoul to promote the film.
Yeo, who has appeared in many hit TV dramas, including "Hotel Del Luna" (2019) and "Beyond Evil" (2021), said he was happy to play a romance film's lead character that fits his age.
"I wanted to star in a 20-something romance when I'm in my 20s," the 25-year-old said. "I thought the adaptation was well-written and entertaining."
Cho, 22, said "Ditto" was the kind of project she wanted after appearing in the Netflix zombie thriller series "All of Us Are Dead" released earlier this year.
"I immediately accepted the offer after reading its script because I wanted to join a warm and comfortable drama or film at the time," Cho said.
"Ditto" will hit local theaters Nov. 16.
