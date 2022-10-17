Cost of malicious online comments reaches 35 trillion won: research institute
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- A local research institute claimed Monday that the social and economic cost of malicious online comments reaches about 35 trillion won (US$24.3 billion) a year.
According to the Barun ICT Research Center affiliated with Yonsei University, up to 35.3 trillion won is spent a year due to problems arising from internet trolling, including an opportunity cost of about 28 trillion won due to people losing their happiness from anxiety and depression.
The result was reported at a conference hosted by Rep. Hwangbo Seung-hee of the ruling People Power Party.
It was unclear how the cost was calculated in financial terms.
According to the center, a poll also showed that 46.5 percent of respondents said they have direct or indirect experience with malicious comments online, with 80.5 percent of them saying the comments were written by strangers.
Only10.3 percent of the victims, however, filed criminal complaints over the matter.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(LEAD) Stray Kids scores second No. 1 on Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Kakao on track to fully restore services after fire
-
K-pop concert in L.A. disrupted by lineup changes
-
Yoon orders quick resumption of disrupted Kakao, Naver services