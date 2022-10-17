Yoon to have dinner with IOC chief Bach
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will have dinner with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and other international sports leaders at the presidential office Monday.
Bach is in Seoul to attend the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly this week, according to Yoon's office.
They will be joined at the dinner by ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell, ANOC Vice President for Asia Yu Zaiqing, former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who serves as chair of the IOC Ethics Commission, and Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon, among others.
The ANOC General Assembly is expected to draw some 800 sports leaders from around the world, including representatives of 205 National Olympic Committees.


