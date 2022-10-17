(LEAD) Yoon holds talks with IOC chief Bach
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol held talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and other international sports leaders at the presidential office Monday.
Bach is in Seoul to attend the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly this week, according to Yoon's office.
They were joined at the dinner by ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell, ANOC Vice President for Asia Yu Zaiqing, former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who serves as chair of the IOC Ethics Commission, and Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon, among others.
During the talks, Yoon said he "deeply appreciates the dedication and hard work of ANOC to practice the Olympic spirit of peace and reconciliation through sports at a time when everyone is experiencing trouble due to the pandemic and international disputes."
Yoon also stressed "freedom and solidarity" in sports, while calling for support for the ANOC meeting in Seoul.
The ANOC General Assembly is expected to draw some 800 sports leaders from around the world, including representatives of 205 National Olympic Committees.
