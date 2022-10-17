Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Kakao ready for complete recovery nearly 2 days after fire
SEOUL -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant messaging app KakaoTalk, said Monday that it is working for a full recovery of its services disrupted by a fire at a data center over the weekend.
"Most functions of KakaoTalk and other Kakao services are being normalized," an official from Kakao said. "Some of the less popular services are still unavailable, but we're working on them"
-----------------
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
SEOUL -- The ruling and main opposition parties lashed out at tech giant Kakao Corp. on Monday, branding a massive service disruption that occurred over the weekend as a "digital platform disaster" and summoning its founder to a parliamentary audit.
On Saturday afternoon, a fire started at a SK C&C building that houses the data center that Kakao uses, prompting a power outage that disrupted the company's namesake messaging service KakaoTalk, as well as ride-hailing and public services tied to the app that more than 40 million use.
-----------------
Yoon says state should intervene in distorted markets after KakaoTalk disruption
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday the antitrust watchdog is looking into the issue of top mobile messenger KakaoTalk dominating South Korea's mobile messenger market, after the service ground to a halt due to a server outage over the weekend.
A fire started the outage at a data center used by Kakao Corp., the messenger app's operator, on Saturday afternoon, causing major disruptions to everything from everyday communication to ride-hailing and public services tied to the app.
-----------------
Saudi crown prince unlikely to visit S. Korea this year
SEOUL -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shelved plans to visit South Korea this year, a presidential official said Monday.
The two countries had been in talks to arrange the visit for next month, but the plan fell through for reasons that were not immediately clear.
-----------------
Unification minister to meet families of S. Korean detainees in N. Korea
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se plans to meet with families of South Koreans detained in North Korea this week and explain the government's commitment to resolving the issue, his office said Monday.
Kwon plans to meet with family members of two out of six detainees Friday in a bid to console them and express the government's willingness to win their release, according to Seoul's unification ministry.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to nearly 10,000 amid virus slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 20,000 on Monday as its spread continues to slow down amid high levels of vaccinations and eased restrictions.
The country reported 11,040 new COVID-19 infections, including 81 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,131,505, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(END)
