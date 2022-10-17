S. Korea loses Asian Cup bid to Qatar
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has fallen short in its bid to host Asia's top football tournament next year.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Monday that Qatar was selected as the host of the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup over South Korea and Indonesia, relaying a decision reached at the AFC Executive Committee meeting in Malaysia earlier in the day.
South Korea has only hosted one Asian Cup -- the second edition of the quadrennial event in 1960. It was also the last time the country won the continental competition.
China had been the original host of the 2023 tournament but it withdrew in May this year, citing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea jumped into the race in June and claimed that East Asia was due to host the AFC's signature event, with the previous tournament in 2019 having taken place in the United Arab Emirates.
Instead, Qatar, which will stage this year's FIFA World Cup, will be the first three-time host of the Asian Cup. Qatar earlier held the Asian Cup in 1988 and 2011.
(END)
