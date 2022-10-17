(LEAD) S. Korea loses Asian Cup bid to Qatar

"Even though we are a powerhouse in Asian football, we haven't had the Asian Cup for 63 years, and we felt that it was a logical thing to bring the Asian Cup to East Asia to ensure more regional balance," the statement read. "We thought we had put together a strong bid, based on stadiums, transportation, accommodations and our people's passion for the sport. But we had a tough battle against Qatar, with their abundant financial, human and material resources."