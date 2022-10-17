AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk debuts as solo artist with death-themed album

The 11 tracks on the album are connected with one story that begins with Lee being transported to a hospital bleeding after an unexpected accident. After falling into a coma, he realizes in a dream that his life has not been sincere and decides to live a new life doing everything he desperately wanted to do before. After saying hello to people precious to him, Lee returns to his inner side and resolves to build his own world of music in the ninth track, "Castle in My Dream."