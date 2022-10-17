KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanchem 171,500 UP 500
KEPCO 17,100 0
DWS 43,400 DN 1,350
Mobis 195,000 0
KumhoPetrochem 136,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,200 UP 500
SamsungSecu 31,400 DN 300
HMM 19,050 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 57,000 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,080 UP 20
ZINUS 31,900 DN 450
SKC 100,500 UP 1,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,190 0
KIA CORP. 68,700 DN 300
DL 58,700 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,900 DN 250
AmoreG 25,100 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 167,000 0
KCC 242,000 DN 3,500
SKBP 55,000 UP 500
SKNetworks 3,850 DN 55
TaihanElecWire 1,450 DN 15
ORION Holdings 14,350 0
Hyundai M&F INS 32,200 UP 1,050
Daesang 21,100 UP 100
LX INT 43,050 UP 300
CJ 71,000 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 11,550 UP 200
DB HiTek 41,500 UP 600
Hanmi Science 30,900 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 119,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,500 DN 350
Kogas 33,500 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 194,500 UP 2,000
KSOE 74,800 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,600 UP 1,650
MS IND 16,150 DN 350
OCI 94,800 UP 700
LS ELECTRIC 48,350 UP 150
KorZinc 616,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)
