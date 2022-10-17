SamsungHvyInd 5,150 0

HyundaiMipoDock 102,500 UP 500

IS DONGSEO 28,950 DN 1,150

S-Oil 82,800 DN 2,500

HtlShilla 73,500 DN 800

LG Innotek 291,000 UP 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 161,500 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 41,250 DN 950

KUMHOTIRE 3,040 DN 105

SamsungEng 23,200 DN 1,500

Hanon Systems 7,470 UP 100

SK 198,500 DN 7,500

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 500

SKTelecom 49,000 DN 700

ShinpoongPharm 20,200 UP 200

Handsome 25,550 DN 150

Asiana Airlines 11,550 DN 150

COWAY 54,400 UP 1,700

LOTTE SHOPPING 88,700 DN 200

IBK 10,200 UP 50

HyundaiElev 22,800 DN 550

DONGSUH 19,850 DN 150

PanOcean 4,680 UP 95

SAMSUNG CARD 30,750 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 23,400 UP 300

KT&G 87,800 UP 500

Doosan Enerbility 13,250 UP 150

Doosanfc 24,900 DN 400

LG Display 14,450 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 49,950 DN 250

Kangwonland 23,400 DN 300

NAVER 167,000 UP 1,500

Kakao 48,350 DN 3,050

NCsoft 328,000 DN 7,500

LOTTE TOUR 10,000 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,100 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 51,400 UP 100

COSMAX 44,850 UP 150

KIWOOM 77,400 UP 600

(MORE)