KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungHvyInd 5,150 0
HyundaiMipoDock 102,500 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 28,950 DN 1,150
S-Oil 82,800 DN 2,500
HtlShilla 73,500 DN 800
LG Innotek 291,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 161,500 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,250 DN 950
KUMHOTIRE 3,040 DN 105
SamsungEng 23,200 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 7,470 UP 100
SK 198,500 DN 7,500
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 500
SKTelecom 49,000 DN 700
ShinpoongPharm 20,200 UP 200
Handsome 25,550 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 11,550 DN 150
COWAY 54,400 UP 1,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,700 DN 200
IBK 10,200 UP 50
HyundaiElev 22,800 DN 550
DONGSUH 19,850 DN 150
PanOcean 4,680 UP 95
SAMSUNG CARD 30,750 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 23,400 UP 300
KT&G 87,800 UP 500
Doosan Enerbility 13,250 UP 150
Doosanfc 24,900 DN 400
LG Display 14,450 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 49,950 DN 250
Kangwonland 23,400 DN 300
NAVER 167,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 48,350 DN 3,050
NCsoft 328,000 DN 7,500
LOTTE TOUR 10,000 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,100 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,400 UP 100
COSMAX 44,850 UP 150
KIWOOM 77,400 UP 600
