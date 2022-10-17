KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DSME 18,100 DN 50
LG Uplus 10,550 UP 100
HDSINFRA 4,680 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24750 DN750
DWEC 4,050 DN 105
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 401,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 30,600 DN 150
LG H&H 575,000 0
KT 35,000 UP 200
LGCHEM 575,000 UP 2,000
Celltrion 169,500 DN 4,500
ShinhanGroup 36,200 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,600 DN 1,200
TKG Huchems 21,100 UP 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 145,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 300
KIH 50,600 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,800 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,200 0
LGELECTRONICS 81,700 UP 1,000
GS 46,650 UP 700
LIG Nex1 83,900 DN 5,800
Fila Holdings 30,800 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,300 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,070 UP 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 171,000 UP 11,000
Boryung 9,700 UP 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,550 UP 50
LG Corp. 78,900 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 229,000 DN 2,500
SK hynix 95,200 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 35,150 DN 2,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,900 0
Hanwha 24,500 UP 500
GS E&C 22,650 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 605,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 119,000 DN 500
