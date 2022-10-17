GS Retail 24,400 UP 400

Ottogi 441,500 DN 4,000

MERITZ SECU 3,660 UP 45

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,460 UP 70

LS 60,300 DN 300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117000 0

GC Corp 120,000 0

PIAM 34,900 UP 2,100

POSCO Holdings 247,500 UP 1,500

DB INSURANCE 57,200 UP 400

SamsungElec 56,600 UP 300

NHIS 8,950 DN 20

DongwonInd 235,000 DN 2,500

SD Biosensor 27,050 DN 450

Hanssem 39,100 DN 600

F&F 139,000 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 59,900 UP 3,700

Youngpoong 630,000 DN 5,000

Daewoong 19,850 UP 50

TaekwangInd 715,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,680 UP 20

KAL 21,350 UP 300

Nongshim 295,000 UP 1,000

Hyosung 74,100 UP 700

SLCORP 27,850 DN 200

Yuhan 53,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE 39,000 UP 200

GCH Corp 16,400 UP 150

LotteChilsung 139,000 UP 1,000

S-1 56,400 DN 100

SGBC 38,500 UP 250

kakaopay 34,600 DN 1,500

HITEJINRO 24,600 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 78,400 DN 2,600

DOOSAN 79,900 UP 1,300

Meritz Insurance 29,900 UP 300

FOOSUNG 12,400 UP 200

AMOREPACIFIC 96,900 DN 600

SK Innovation 156,500 DN 500

POONGSAN 27,200 UP 500

(MORE)