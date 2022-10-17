KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GS Retail 24,400 UP 400
Ottogi 441,500 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,660 UP 45
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,460 UP 70
LS 60,300 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117000 0
GC Corp 120,000 0
PIAM 34,900 UP 2,100
POSCO Holdings 247,500 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 57,200 UP 400
SamsungElec 56,600 UP 300
NHIS 8,950 DN 20
DongwonInd 235,000 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 27,050 DN 450
Hanssem 39,100 DN 600
F&F 139,000 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,900 UP 3,700
Youngpoong 630,000 DN 5,000
Daewoong 19,850 UP 50
TaekwangInd 715,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,680 UP 20
KAL 21,350 UP 300
Nongshim 295,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 74,100 UP 700
SLCORP 27,850 DN 200
Yuhan 53,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE 39,000 UP 200
GCH Corp 16,400 UP 150
LotteChilsung 139,000 UP 1,000
S-1 56,400 DN 100
SGBC 38,500 UP 250
kakaopay 34,600 DN 1,500
HITEJINRO 24,600 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 78,400 DN 2,600
DOOSAN 79,900 UP 1,300
Meritz Insurance 29,900 UP 300
FOOSUNG 12,400 UP 200
AMOREPACIFIC 96,900 DN 600
SK Innovation 156,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 27,200 UP 500
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(LEAD) Stray Kids scores second No. 1 on Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Kakao on track to fully restore services after fire
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
K-pop concert in L.A. disrupted by lineup changes