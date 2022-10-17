KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 45,900 DN 850
Hansae 14,550 0
Youngone Corp 44,050 UP 350
CSWIND 62,900 DN 200
GKL 15,100 DN 150
KOLON IND 43,950 UP 200
HanmiPharm 239,500 UP 2,500
Meritz Financial 22,750 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 6,370 UP 50
emart 85,000 UP 100
KRAFTON 179,500 DN 2,500
HL MANDO 42,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 830,000 UP 24,000
BGF Retail 173,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 57,800 DN 700
ORION 100,000 UP 1,900
SKCHEM 82,900 UP 200
Netmarble 44,300 DN 1,200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,050 DN 350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 33,150 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,400 UP 150
HANJINKAL 35,350 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,050 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 76,000 UP 100
DoubleUGames 46,700 0
Doosan Bobcat 29,800 0
HDC-OP 10,400 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 294,500 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 323,500 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 10,950 UP 150
SKBS 73,900 UP 2,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 DN 150
KakaoBank 16,600 DN 900
HYBE 115,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 49,200 UP 150
LG Energy Solution 491,500 UP 8,500
DL E&C 35,600 DN 500
K Car 12,500 UP 50
SKSQUARE 39,400 UP 1,000
(END)
-
