S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 17, 2022
All News 16:51 October 17, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.568 3.544 +2.4
2-year TB 4.233 4.208 +2.5
3-year TB 4.239 4.207 +3.2
10-year TB 4.215 4.181 +3.4
2-year MSB 4.231 4.193 +3.8
3-year CB (AA-) 5.373 5.320 +5.3
91-day CD 3.700 3.660 +4.0
