Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS members to go to military starting with oldest member Jin
(ATTN: UPDATES with background info in last 2 paras)
SEOUL -- All members of K-pop supergroup BTS will go to the military to fulfill mandatory service, starting with the oldest member Jin, the band's agency said Monday.
"Jin will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of this month and will follow conscription procedures required by the Military Manpower Administration," Big Hit Music said in a public notice to the local bourse. "Other members will fulfill their military duty in turn according to their individual plans."
-----------------
(3rd LD) Kakao nears complete recovery nearly 2 days after fire
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; ADDS photo, more details in paras 6-8)
SEOUL -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant messaging app KakaoTalk, said Monday that it is working for a full recovery of its services disrupted by a fire at a data center over the weekend.
"Most functions of KakaoTalk and other Kakao services are being normalized," an official from Kakao said. "Some of the less popular services are still unavailable, but we're working on them"
-----------------
Presidential office to launch cybersecurity task force amid Kakao outage
SEOUL -- The presidential National Security Office will launch an interagency task force to deal with cybersecurity issues following last weekend's massive disruption to top mobile messenger KakaoTalk's service, the presidential office said Monday.
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han will head the task force and preside over meetings with senior officials from the science and defense ministries, the National Intelligence Service, the prosecution, the police and the Defense Security Support Command, to check cybersecurity conditions, deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung told reporters.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea keeping close tabs on N. Korea during Hoguk drills
(ATTN: ADDS comments from unification ministry in last 3 paras)
SEOUL -- South Korea's military is keeping close tabs on North Korea's movements and maintaining an emergency response posture amid concerns of additional provocations during an ongoing defense exercise in the South, an official here said Monday.
The annual Hoguk drills kicked off earlier in the day after a series of provocations by the North in recent weeks, including the firing of a short-range ballistic missile Friday.
-----------------
S. Korea voices deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
SEOUL -- South Korea voiced deep regret Monday over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to a war-linked shrine in Tokyo that is regarded as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.
The government "expresses deep disappointment and regret" that Japan's "responsible" leaders have once again sent offerings, or paid respects, to the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies the country's aggression and enshrines war criminals, Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the Seoul foreign ministry, said in a statement.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(3rd LD) Kakao on track to fully restore services after fire
-
K-pop concert in L.A. disrupted by lineup changes