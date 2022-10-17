Foreign minister heads for Vietnam to mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin left for Vietnam on Monday to discuss bilateral relations as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, his ministry said.
During his two-day visit to Hanoi, Park will hold talks with his counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, ministry spokesperson.
The two sides were expected to discuss South Korea-ASEAN relations as well as the current political situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.
Park will also pay a courtesy call on Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and meet other politicians to discuss ways of expanding cooperation in various areas.
It would be his first official trip to the Southeast Asian nation since taking office in May. South Korea and Vietnam established diplomatic ties in 1992.
(END)
