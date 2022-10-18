(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 18)

The server outage marks Kakao's sixth glitch this year alone, suggesting that the company is failing to run stable services. This raises questions about whether Korean users can rely on Kakao's services that require a high level of security and seamless operations -- such as mobile payment and banking. Even though Kakao Bank had only partial disruptions for about two hours in connection with the fire accident largely because it runs its own data center, the Kakao-wide service glitch is serious enough to send shivers down the spine of many Kakao Bank users.