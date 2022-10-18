Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Kakao's monopoly issue emerges after fire-caused service disruptions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Regulators to conduct monopoly probe into Kakao following outage (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea eyes tight regulations on online platforms' monopoly status (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't likely to build new Busan airport as 'floating' airport (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says state should intervene in distorted markets after KakaoTalk disruption (Segye Times)
-- Kakao cuts only 10 of 138 affiliates, betraying promise to coexist with small players (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to look into Kakao's dominance of market (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kakao disruptions to prompt regulations on online platforms (Hankyoreh)
-- Kakao under fire for lack of readiness to have backup systems for disaster response (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Digital outage' by Kakao prompts gov't monopoly probe (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao sharply expands realm of business, lacks investment in disaster response (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Shock, anger and action as Kakao's tech fails dramatically (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kakao outage prompts monopoly probe (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to set up cybersecurity task force after Kakao disruptions (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!