Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Kakao's monopoly issue emerges after fire-caused service disruptions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Regulators to conduct monopoly probe into Kakao following outage (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea eyes tight regulations on online platforms' monopoly status (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't likely to build new Busan airport as 'floating' airport (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says state should intervene in distorted markets after KakaoTalk disruption (Segye Times)
-- Kakao cuts only 10 of 138 affiliates, betraying promise to coexist with small players (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to look into Kakao's dominance of market (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kakao disruptions to prompt regulations on online platforms (Hankyoreh)
-- Kakao under fire for lack of readiness to have backup systems for disaster response (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Digital outage' by Kakao prompts gov't monopoly probe (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao sharply expands realm of business, lacks investment in disaster response (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Shock, anger and action as Kakao's tech fails dramatically (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kakao outage prompts monopoly probe (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to set up cybersecurity task force after Kakao disruptions (Korea Times)
