Korean-language dailies

-- Kakao's monopoly issue emerges after fire-caused service disruptions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Regulators to conduct monopoly probe into Kakao following outage (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea eyes tight regulations on online platforms' monopoly status (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't likely to build new Busan airport as 'floating' airport (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says state should intervene in distorted markets after KakaoTalk disruption (Segye Times)

-- Kakao cuts only 10 of 138 affiliates, betraying promise to coexist with small players (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to look into Kakao's dominance of market (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kakao disruptions to prompt regulations on online platforms (Hankyoreh)

-- Kakao under fire for lack of readiness to have backup systems for disaster response (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Digital outage' by Kakao prompts gov't monopoly probe (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kakao sharply expands realm of business, lacks investment in disaster response (Korea Economic Daily)

