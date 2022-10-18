Fishing boat capsizes in waters off Jeju; search under way for 4 crewmen
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat capsized in waters off Mara Island, just south of the southern island of Jeju, on Tuesday, Coast Guard officials said, adding that a search is under way to rescue four crewmen believed to have been on board.
The 29-ton fishing boat capsized in waters 7 kilometers southwest of Mara Island at 3:13 a.m., according to a report filed with the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard rescuers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found the boat upturned. Mobilizing a patrol ship, the Coast Guard began a search to rescue the four crewmen who were said to have been aboard, the officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 170 artillery shots into 'buffer zone,' violates 2018 inter-Korean accord: S. Korean military
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service