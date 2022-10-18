Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Fishing boat capsizes in waters off Jeju, 4 crewmen missing

SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat capsized in waters off Mara Island, just south of the southern island of Jeju, on Tuesday, leaving four crewmen missing, Coast Guard officials said.

The 29-ton fishing boat carrying two Korean and two foreign crewmen, went out of contact in waters 6.8 kilometers southwest of Mara Island at 2:40 a.m., according to a report filed with the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard rescuers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found the boat upturned, the Coast Guard officials said.

No crewman have been found yet in the eight rounds of underwater search the Coast Guard has conducted so far.

Rescuers have not been able to go inside the boat due to bad weather condition as a high seas advisory was in place in the accident area, according to the officials.

The Coast Guard dispatched a patrol ship and an aircraft for the search operation also joined by Navy vessels and private fishing boats.

This photo provided by the Coast Guard's Jeju office shows a capsized boat in waters off Mara Island on Oct. 18, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo provided by the Coast Guard shows a Coast Guard vessel engaging in a search operation after a fishing boat capsizes in waters off Mara Island on Oct. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

#boat capsizing #Jeju Island
