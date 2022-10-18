New head of U.N. human rights office in Seoul begins official activities
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The new head of the U.N. Human Rights Office in Seoul has vowed to work toward improving North Korea's dire human rights conditions, as he began his official activities after arriving in South Korea earlier this month.
James Heenan, representative of the U.N. Human Rights Office in Seoul, met on Monday with activists from around 30 civic groups working on North Korea's human rights, according to the office's Twitter account. He took over as the office's chief on Oct. 2.
"(Heenan) listened about civil society organizations (CSOs) work & their engagement on human rights in North Korea. We will continue our close engagement with all CSOs to advance the human rights agenda in the DPRK," the office said.
DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Heenan's position had been vacant since July 2020 after his predecessor, Signe Poulsen, left for a new post in the Philippines after a five-year stint.
After working as a labor lawyer in Britain and Australia, Heenan has worked in various posts at the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for about 20 years. He served as the head of the OHCHR in the occupied Palestinian territory from 2015 before moving to Seoul.
The U.N. Human Rights Office in Seoul opened in 2015 to monitor North Korea's human rights situations.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service