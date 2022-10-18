Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 15/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 17/06 Sunny 0

Busan 19/09 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!