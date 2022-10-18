Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 18, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 13/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 14/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 14/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 15/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 15/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 17/06 Sunny 0
Busan 19/09 Sunny 0
