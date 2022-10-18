JCS chief to meet with U.S., Japanese counterparts in Washington amid N.K. threats
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer left for Washington on Tuesday for talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, officials here said, as the three sides seek to boost security cooperation against evolving North Korean threats.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum will meet with his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, on Wednesday at the 47th Military Committee Meeting, according to the JCS.
The two sides are set to assess the security situation of the Korean Peninsula and the region, and discuss strengthening the allies' combined defense posture. it said.
They will also discuss the planned "conditions-based" handover of the wartime operational command (OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.
Kim will attend the Trilateral Chief of Defense (Tri-CHOD) meeting the next day, involving Milley and his Japanese counterpart, Gen. Koji Yamazaki, for talks on multilateral defense cooperation and training, and regional security challenges.
On Friday, Kim will visit the U.S. Strategic Command in Nebraska and the U.S. Space Command in Colorado to discuss ways to strengthen coordination against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service