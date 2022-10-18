CJ CheilJedang launches seaweed snacks for Europe, Japan
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean food conglomerate CJ CheilJedang Corp. said Tuesday it has launched two seaweed-based snacks for customers in Europe and Japan, as part of its drive to expand globally.
Seasoned seaweed, known as "gim" in Korean, is a staple in Korean cuisine used to make kimbap or consumed as a side dish, while it is eaten as a snack alternative in Europe and the United States.
CJ CheilJedang launched "bibigo seaweed snack," bite-sized flavored seaweed chips, in Europe to target growing demand for healthy snacks there.
The product comes in three flavors -- sea salt, K-barbecue, hot chilli -- and are sold in paper packaging to meet customers' preference for environmentally-friendly products, it said.
In Japan, CJ CheilJedang launched "bibigo WASAC," rice chips topped with flavored seaweed in traditional Japanese flavors like wasabi and sesame seed.
CJ CheilJedang said it plans to expand sales of its seaweed products in Europe, North America and Australia.
The South Korean food giant has been selling seaweed and other related goods since 2006. It started tapping into the global market in 2010, when CJ CheilJedang first exported its seasoned seaweed products to the U.S.
Its "bibigo Gim" series is sold in 60 countries globally.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service