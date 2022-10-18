Today in Korean history
Oct. 19
1906 -- The Kyunghyang Shinmun local daily is founded.
1950 -- United Nations soldiers capture Pyongyang during their northward advance in the 1950-53 Korean War. The conflict erupted on June 25 of that year when the North's military invaded the South.
1955 -- North Korea and China sign a trade agreement.
1962 -- South Korea and Senegal establish diplomatic relations.
2005 -- After 18 years of work, South Korea completes the construction of the Peace Dam, a large dam near the inter-Korean border designed to prevent flooding in the event of the possible collapse of a North Korean dam further upstream.
2016 -- A police officer is killed in a gunfight with a criminal suspect in northern Seoul. The suspect cut off an electronic monitoring bracelet that he was wearing due to a previous involvement in a sexual offense before running away.
2021 -- North Korea fires what appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile toward the East Sea, South Korea's military said. The short-range missile flew about 590 kilometers at a top altitude of around 60 km.
(END)
