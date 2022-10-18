PM calls for measures to prevent recurrence of Kakao service outage
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday instructed Cabinet ministers to come up with measures to prevent a recurrence of a service outage of Kakao Corp, the operator of the nation's dominant messaging app.
Most online services provided by Kakao, including KakaoTalk, suffered a massive malfunction over the weekend due to a fire at a data center near Seoul.
"If a problem happens in networks, it could paralyze people's daily lives and be fatal to national security," Han told a Cabinet meeting.
Han called for a swift recovery of Kakao services and "various measures to prevent recurrence along with thorough investigation of the cause."
"Technology and services that people highly depend on should also have corresponding consumer protection obligations and responsibilities," Han said.
Services of KakaoTalk, the most popular mobile messenger in the country of 51 million people, with 43 million monthly active users, were operating normally as of Monday morning. Some experienced a slowdown in sending large video clips through KakaoTalk.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service