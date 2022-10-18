Seoul shares trim earlier gains late morning ahead of Q3 earnings release
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Tuesday morning on foreign selling as investors await major firms' third-quarter earnings results in the United States and South Korea starting this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.24 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,221.95 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI opened higher tracking gains on Wall Street.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.86 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.43 percent ahead of earnings releases of such big-name firms as Netflix and Tesla, Inc. this week.
Foreigners sold a net 148 billion won (US$103 million) worth of stocks, offsetting stock purchases by institutions and individuals valued at 143 billion won.
Foreigners turned net sellers after scooping up local stocks in the past 11 sessions.
Leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. rose 2.6 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. climbed 4.2 percent, and leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. was up 0.2 percent.
Kakao Corp., the operator of the country's dominant mobile messenger app KakaoTalk, traded 0.5 percent higher after plunging 5.9 percent Monday following nationwide service disruptions over the weekend due to a fire at its data center.
Tech stocks were the lead decliners, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. falling 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declining 0.6 percent and leading home appliance maker LG Electronics Co. shedding 0.4 percent.
The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. lost 0.9 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 1.8 percent.
The won was trading at 1,430.70 won against the dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.60 won from the previous session's close.
