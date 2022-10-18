(LEAD) U.S. envoy says N. Korea's tactical nuke threats 'irresponsible, dangerous'
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. ambassador to South Korea on Tuesday stressed Washington's "ironclad" commitment to extended deterrence for Seoul, as he denounced North Korea's recent threats of tactical nuclear weapons as "irresponsible and dangerous."
Ambassador Philip Goldberg made the remarks during a forum hosted by the Kwanhun Club, a Seoul-based group of senior journalists, amid mounting calls for the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons here to counter Pyongyang's intensifying nuclear threats and deter its provocations. Some even argue for the need for South Korea to develop its own nuclear arms.
"All this talk about tactical nuclear weapons, whether it comes from Putin or from Kim Jong-un, is irresponsible and dangerous and the escalation of those kinds of threats or speculation I don't think helps the situation," he said.
Goldberg emphasized the need to focus "not on increasing the threat from nuclear weapons, whether they be tactical or otherwise, but to address the need for ridding the world of these weapons." He made clear the Joe Biden administration's commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
"So our work at the moment with our allies here and our allies in Japan is to respond to these provocations and threats by showing resolve, but nobody should doubt our commitment to extended deterrence," he added.
Extended deterrence refers to a commitment to the provision of the full range of military capabilities, including nuclear, conventional, missile defense and other advanced non-nuclear capabilities, to help defend allies and partners.
The North has recently ratcheted up tensions on the peninsula with a barrage of provocative missile launches and drills with its tactical nuclear operation units amid growing concerns it may soon conduct a seventh nuclear test.
Asked about the possibility of the North pressing ahead with another nuclear test, the veteran diplomat pointed out that "every indication" shows that it is headed in the direction of doing so in the near future. He would not publicly predict an exact timing.
"I have to say such a step would be further evidence of irresponsibility and of engaging in threats and provocation that only heighten tensions in the region," he said.
Regarding concerns that in case of a China-U.S. conflict over Taiwan, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) may become involved, the envoy stressed that the focus of the troops and U.S. commitments remain "here on the Korean Peninsula."
"We have troops here in Korea, we have regular exercises, we have regular consultations, and that's the focus of that alliance, and the people of Korea should be reassured that that is an ironclad commitment, regardless of whatever else is happening in the region," he said, two days after President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the goal of the unification of China and Taiwan and stated that Beijing would "never renounce the use of force (to achieve it) and will take all necessary measures to stop all separatist movements."
On the controversy surrounding the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Goldberg said the IRA's main target is dealing with issues of "climate change and supply chains" and added Washington will communicate with the South Korean government and businesses to address their concerns over the exclusion of South Korean companies from tax breaks.
The envoy stressed that bilateral economic relations between the U.S. and South Korea cannot be characterized as a "zero-sum game," saying that such a framing neglects the fact that Korean and American businesses are committed to collaborating "in every sector of the economy" and resolving trade disputes.
Signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, the IRA gives tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles (EVs) assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that carmakers here will lose ground in the U.S. market as they make EVs at domestic plants for export.
